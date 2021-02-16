Lincoln Co-op alleged robber charged
He will appear in court on Tuesday
A 26-year-old man has been charged with robbery and knife possession after he allegedly stole from a Lincoln Co-op while wielding a weapon.
Thomas Slater, 26, of no fixed address, entered the Co-op store on Woodhall Drive in the Ermine at 9.30am on Sunday morning.
He held up staff at knife point and demanded money, wearing a hooded top and a facemask, before taking some scratch cards and running away.
He has now been identified and charged with possessing a knife in a public place and robbery.
Slater will appear before Lincoln Magistrates Court on Tuesday.