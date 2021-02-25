Lincoln Nepalese takeaway finds new home for restaurant

Nepalese and Indian takeaway Everest Xpress has found a new home at the bottom of Steep Hill after leaving its High Street premises, which will turn into a Taco Bell.

Two separate planning applications for Taco Bells were submitted to City of Lincoln Council — to convert Everest Xpress on the lower High Street, as well as the former Pizza Hut premises on Nettleham Road. The one on Nettleham Road has since been approved.

Kamal Basyal, owner of Everest Xpress, originally had a lease at the High Street unit from 2011 until October 2021 but agreed to relocate earlier once he found a new premises.

He told The Lincolnite that the business will now relocate to the property on The Strait formerly occupied by The Bombay Restaurant, originally listed by Mundys for £55,000.

Everest Xpress moved out of its former home and into new premises this week. The move will also enable Kamal to add a restaurant to the takeaway business.

It will be open daily for takeaway by Monday, March 1 between 5pm and 10pm, with customers able to order for delivery by calling 01522 541930 or online here.

The restaurant will be ready to open as soon as government restrictions allow and this will create new jobs. Hospitality venues can seat customers indoors from May 17, according to the latest government guidance.

In the meantime, Kamal and his team will be doing more refurbishment work inside ready for the restaurant’s opening this spring.

He told The Lincolnite: “I feel a little sentimental after leaving there (the former premises) after 10 years, but we are really excited about the move. We are really excited to be opening a restaurant too.”