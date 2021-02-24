Lincoln students asked to return a week early for COVID-19 tests

Students at the University of Lincoln will be advised to return to campus a week early for coronavirus testing ahead of some face-to-facing teaching resuming next month.

From March 8, face-to-face learning can resume for University of Lincoln students doing practical or practice-based subjects and need specialist equipment and facilities. Universities were told not to ask students to return if their course can reasonably be continued online.

The University of Lincoln is anticipating the return of some face-to-face teaching on all courses by April 17.

Around 5,500 students will resume face-to-face teaching in March. This is from the total of 15,000 students enrolled at the university, of which it is estimated that around 70% are already in Lincoln

Students will be able to have two lateral flow tests at the University of Lincoln’s asymptomatic testing centre and are also advised to access this facility at the Engine Shed a week prior to joining their classes.

The government has also advised students to have a coronavirus test before they travel back to university.

The government will review the options regarding the timing of the return of remaining students by the end of the Easter holidays.

A spokesperson from the University of Lincoln said: “At the University of Lincoln our priority is the safety of our students and staff. We encourage all members of our community to continue to follow the national guidance to help reduce the risks from coronavirus.

“We have taken many steps to protect our community including socially-distanced teaching spaces, introducing one-way systems on campus, hand sanitisation points and enhanced cleaning and ventilation, mandatory use of face coverings, and providing an asymptomatic (LFD) testing site on campus.

“Staff and students who are on campus have been advised that they should utilise the University’s LFD testing facilities twice a week.

“Students who are commencing face-to-face teaching in the week of the 8 March will be advised to return to campus during the previous week, week commencing the March 1, so they can have two LFD tests ahead of joining their classes the following week.”

Meanwhile, Bishop Grosseteste University said it is still finalising its plans and is liaising with students about their return.