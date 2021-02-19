Lincolnshire economy chief refuses to walk away from China “powerhouse”

There are several cute felines and adorable canines looking for a new home within half an hour’s drive from Lincoln.

A black poodle called Jet and a domestic shorthair cat named Tilly are available to adopt now from RSPCA Lincolnshire Mid & Lincoln.

A further seven (meet them below) will be available in the near future. Applications are not being accepted for those seven just yet, as many of them are undergoing medical attention or rehabilitation, but you can keep an eye on their journey before they are ready to be rehomed soon.

See more information about the animals needing rehoming and how you can adopt them here.

Chantal Pallot, Branch Administrator at RSPCA Lincolnshire Mid & Lincoln, said: “I’d like to thank everyone for supporting us through the last 10 months. We’ve managed to help lots of dogs, cats and guinea pigs find their forever homes in a very difficult, ever changing, uncertain year.

“I’d also urge anyone to think very hard before considering adopting a pet whilst in lockdown. It’s a huge responsibility and you need to make sure you’ll be able to provide for an animal once everything returns to normal.”

Meet the pets who need a new home

Jet – ready to adopt

Jet the poodle is around 10 years old. He is fully of energy and can run around like a dog half his age.

After major dental work he only has three teeth, but he has no problems with food and loves a soft treat every now and then. He is quite large though so will need someone able to keep hold of him.

Tilly – ready to adopt

Tilly is a black and white domestic shorthair cat, who is around 4-years-old.

She has a few medical issues and needs a very specific diet. She can only eat anallergenic food as normal food makes her poorly.

She would be best off being the only cat in the house and is a very loving girl with a loud purr. She is also happy to live with older children or just adults, but would prefer a dog free home.

Lightning – available soon

Lightning is a friendly three-year-old tabby and white domestic shorthair cat.

He will be looking for a home once he’s recovered from his neutering.

Lightning is a lovely natured cat who enjoys playing and getting attention from humans. He is looking for a home he can explore.

Max – available soon

Max is around eight-years-old and is a white Japanese Spitz dog, who will be available for rehoming as soon as he’s recovered from his neutering.

He is a fluffy dog who is a big fan of getting cuddles and attention from humans.

He also really enjoys a good walk, but is not too fond of other dogs so will need to be the only one in his new home. The RSPCA said he will be best off somewhere with teenagers or in an adult only home.

Salem – available soon

Salem is around 10 months old and is a black domestic shorthair cat.

He is currently recovering from surgery and is awaiting more in the near future. He has had extensive surgery to relieve his blocked bladder, having been catheterised twice.

The RSPCA is trying to raise £3,8000 to cover Salem’s vet bills – donations can be made here.

Salem’s favourite hobby is sprinting full pelt around the whole house then annoying his foster brother until he plays with him.

Klopp – available soon

Klopp is only around eight months old and is a tortie domestic shorthair cat. He has been with the Lincoln branch for over three months now and will be looking for his forever home soon.

He’s not had the best of luck with health problems after arriving at the branch with a nasty virus. The virus has gone, but the RSPCA is now trying different ways to sort his tummy to make him 100% healthy.

Klopp has a lovely nature and just wants to play. He will need to go to a home with a family who will be able to continue his house training as he sometimes forgets to use the litter tray.

Sassy – available soon

Sassy is around five-years-old and is a very loving black domestic shorthair cat, who will be looking for her forever home soon.

She arrived at the Lincoln branch with some dry patches of skin and a habit of over grooming her legs and tail.

The RSPCA are trying lots of different treatments to work out what is causing the itchiness before she can be rehomed.

Floki – available soon

Floki is a brown and white domestic shorthair cat, who is around one-year-old.

She came into the Lincoln branch looking a bit of a state as fleas had taken a toll, but the RSPCA are working hard to get Floki ready to be available for rehoming after vaccinations, microchipping and neutering.

Floki is very friendly with a loud purr.