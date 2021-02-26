Lincolnshire leaps above UK infection rate with 1,005 COVID cases and 26 deaths this week so far

There have been 1,005 new coronavirus cases in Greater Lincolnshire and 26 COVID-related deaths so far this week — compared to 867 cases and 40 deaths this time last week.

The government’s COVID-19 dashboard on Friday recorded 113 new cases in Lincolnshire, 20 in North Lincolnshire and 18 in North East Lincolnshire.

On Friday, four deaths were registered in Lincolnshire, two in North East Lincolnshire and -1 in North Lincolnshire. Fluctuations in data are usually due to some deaths in those areas being reallocated to other regions across the UK or a miscount. These figures include deaths both in and out of hospitals, as well as residents in hospitals outside the county.

NHS England reported two new local hospital deaths at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust and one at Northern Lincolnshire and Goole NHS Foundation Trust, bringing the total so far this week to 11, a drop from 20 last week.

On Friday, national cases increased by 8,523 to 4,163,085, deaths rose by 345 to 122,415 while COVID first jab numbers hit over 19 million.

This week has seen Greater Lincolnshire overtake the England average infection rate by seven cases per 100,000.

Six of the nine districts have seen an increase in their infection rates since Wednesday but health bosses expect to see numbers going up and down, so it isn’t too concerning.

The England average has continued to fall over the past week.

Here’s Greater Lincolnshire’s infection rates over the last week up to February 26:

Local health bosses said there are no COVID mutations of concern in Lincolnshire currently, but they have a plan if new variants enter the county.

The plan is called ‘Operation Eagle’ and would include surge testing and contact tracing to find where the variant first appeared in Lincolnshire.

The Kent mutation is present in the majority of cases in Lincolnshire and is known to be around 70% more transmissible, but not more dangerous.

Variants of concern include the South African mutation which can spread more rapidly and vaccines might not work quite as well against it.

However, there is no evidence it causes more serious illness for the majority of those who come into contact with it either.

In national news, the UK’s coronavirus reproduction number – or R number – remains between 0.6 and 0.9 from last week, meaning for every 10 people infected, they will pass COVID on to between six and nine others.

Vaccinating people in order of age is the fastest way to cut COVID-19 deaths in the next phase of the roll-out, say experts advising the UK government.

People in their 40s will be next, once the current phase is completed, not key workers. Here’s when you could get your coronavirus vaccine.

Some of the first people to check into quarantine hotels have had their first taste of freedom upon their release today after self-isolating for 11 nights.

From last Monday, UK and Irish nationals returning to England from a “red list” country deemed at high risk for COVID-19 have had to check into quarantine hotels.

The 15 areas of England to have vaccinated the lowest proportion of adults against COVID-19 are all in London.

In some boroughs, including Tower Hamlets, Hackney and Newham, just one in five adults have received a single dose of a vaccine, according to NHS England data up to 25 February.

Coronavirus data for Greater Lincolnshire on Friday, February 26

53,205 cases (up 151)

37,581 in Lincolnshire (up 113)

7,989 in North Lincolnshire (up 20)

7,635 in North East Lincolnshire (up 18)

2,065 deaths (up six)

1,517 from Lincolnshire (up four)

299 from North Lincolnshire (down one)

249 from North East Lincolnshire (up two)

of which 1,216 hospital deaths (up three)

754 at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust (up two)

41 at Lincolnshire Community Health Service hospitals (no change)

1 at Lincolnshire Partnership Foundation Trust (no change)

420 in Northern Lincolnshire (NLAG) (up one)

4,163,085 UK cases, 122,415 deaths

DATA SOURCE — FIGURES CORRECT AT THE TIME OF the latest update. postcode data includes deaths not in healthcare facilities or in hospitals outside authority boundaries.