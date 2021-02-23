Lincolnshire tips to accept all waste on all days, but slot booking remains

Recycling tips across Lincolnshire will be accepting all types of waste on any day they’re open from Monday, March 8 — but a booking system will still be in place.

Residents will be able to take recycling, garden and general waste to their local household waste recycling centres, so long as they book a slot either online or by calling 01522 782070.

New types of waste that residents can bring to the tip from March 8 include scrap metal, paper, household chemicals, clothing and gas cylinders.

As well as this, soil and hardcore can be taken to the centres, at a limit of one dustbin per vehicle per day, and plasterboard at the same rate.

Anyone visiting the tip is being asked to keep different waste types separate, though.

Residents can bring, on any day:

Scrap metal

Cardboard

Paper

Electricals (such as washing machines and TVs)

Batteries

Household chemicals

Mineral and cooking oil

Gas cylinders

Clothing

Garden waste

Wood

Glass

Black-bagged general waste, plastic and mattresses

Soil and hardcore (limited to one dustbin full per vehicle per day)

Plasterboard (limited to one dustbin full per vehicle per day)

Bulky waste, such as carpets and sofas

Book a slot at the tip here

Cllr Eddy Poll, executive member for waste and recycling at Lincolnshire County Council, explains: “I’d like to thank residents for their patience.

“We’ve been working hard behind the scenes to make sure the system can operate safely with all waste types being brought on the same day.

“This, together with the progress being made by the vaccination programme, means that from March 8, residents will be able to bring their recycling, garden waste and general waste on any day we are open.

“We would however ask residents to separate their waste types and load their vehicle accordingly – so we can ensure as much is recycled as possible.”

Vans and larger trailers will still need to have a permit to access the sites, which can be accessed via www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/ clickandtip