Man jailed over sexual assault in Lincolnshire
He was also given a restraining order
A 51-year-old man from Sheffield has been jailed for over two years after pleading guilty to a sexual assault by penetration.
Steve Chapman, of Bevan Way, was sentenced to 32 months in prison after appearing at Lincoln Magistrates Court on Wednesday, February 17.
The incident happened in the Skegness area on August 14/15 last year.
Chapman was also given a four-month restraining order and has been placed on the sex offenders register for life.
Detective Sergeant Laura Jones, from Lincolnshire Police’s Protecting Vulnerable Persons Unit, said: “We’d like to pay tribute to the bravery of the victim for coming forward as well as the officers involved in the investigation.
“We hope this result can bring some form of comfort and closure to the victim.”