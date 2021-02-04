Man wanted after spate of thefts in south Lincolnshire village
Cars broken into and cards stolen
A man is wanted in connection with a series of thefts and vehicle offences in Lincolnshire and Cambridgeshire.
Four vehicles in the Langtoft area of Lincolnshire were broken in to and several bank cards were stolen between October 11 and 12 last year.
The cards were then used in a number of stores in the Peterborough area.
Police published a photo of a man on February 4 who they would like to speak with, to see if he has any information to help with the enquiry.
Anyone with information, or who recognises the man, should contact Lincolnshire Police on 101 or via email at [email protected] quoting incident 75 of October 12 2020.
Alternatively, it can be reported through the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online here.