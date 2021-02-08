New food store and drive through planned in Market Rasen

Plans have been revealed for a new food store and coffee drive-thru in Market Rasen.

Property development and investment group Morbaine have submitted the proposals for land off Gallamore Lane, Middle Rasen, to West Lindsey District Council.

An application form to the authority estimates around 40 full-time equivalent positions will be created by the plans.

The “community food store” tenant is not revealed in the documents, however, Morbaine has worked with a number of businesses including Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Asda, Morrisons and Aldi.

However, documents to the authority said: “The social and economic benefits to the local community of this mixed retail development on this site are deemed to be considerable.

“The redevelopment of the site for a community food store and drive thru facility will not only bring increased competition and choice for shoppers but will also create new jobs for local people within the area”

Morbaine says the development will meet a need within the area and will be designed to “have an inspiring presence” in the area.

It says the community has been consulted about the design and comments have been taken on board to address concerns, including flipping the design away from housing and adding in extra planting and green buffering.

The design will also take inspiration from the newly built Market Rasen Leisure Centre and traditional barn constructions.

A number of existing buildings on site will be knocked down as part of the build.

Some 120 car parking spaces will be created alongside cycle parking and paved and landscaped areas.