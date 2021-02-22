New series of Skin A&E seeking Lincolnshire applicants

People in Lincolnshire, and particularly in Lincoln, wanting help with a range of skin conditions are needed for the new series of 5 Star’s Skin A&E.

The show produced by Boom Cymru is set in a clinic and follows a team of the UK’s leading consultant dermatologists as they treat patients with different skin conditions.

It also includes a “no-filter look at their surgery or treatment” and reflects on the impact on the quality of life and mental health caused by these skin conditions.

Boom Cymru is casting across England, including in Lincolnshire, with a focus on Lincoln. Filming will take place in April and May this year, with a location still to be decided.

The production company is looking for people who have been told their condition cannot be treated on the NHS, are on a long waiting list, have seen their treatment delayed, or who have been unable to find the right treatment for their condition.

Applicants must be willing to talk openly and frankly about their condition and be available for filming for one day in April or May this year. They must be legal residents and currently live in the UK, and be aged 18 or over.

To get more information and fill in an application form, email the production company at [email protected] by Friday, April 30.

The successful applicants will get the opportunity to see a consultant dermatologist and potentially receive free treatment.

The first series featured people including a woman with a golf-ball sized lipoma on her tummy, and a man with multiple, explosive cysts on his back – see previous episodes here.