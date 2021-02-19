North Kesteven bin collections to resume next week

Bin collections in North Kesteven will restart again from next week after being forced into cancellations when staff tested positive for COVID-19.

The break in service has now been halted, and collections will restart from Monday, February 22. Residual black bin waste will be collected first, with green-lid recycling resuming in the week beginning March 1.

Anyone who cannot fit rubbish in their black bin is being asked to bag or bundle it, presented alongside the bin itself.

Residual waste and recycling bin collections were put on hold on February 11 after around a third of the North Kesteven collection team were unable to work due to either testing positive for the virus or needing to self-isolate.

This prompted recycling centres in Sleaford and Lincoln to open for extra days in order to cope with the demand of bins needing to be emptied in the North Kesteven area.

Despite restarting the services, North Kesteven District Council has still said there is potential for there to be a depleted workforce on Monday.

The council are hopeful that litter and dog bins can begin to be emptied again next week, as well as clearing any fly-tipping and continuing the fortnightly schedule of brown bin garden waste collections.

Anyone whose collections were disrupted has been assured that a “reasonable amount” of side waste will be taken on the first resumed pickups.

Leader of NKDC, Cllr Richard Wright, said: “I thank our residents for their understanding and patience at this time. It is much appreciated.

“To have had to suspend our waste services over the past week because of virus transmission and self-isolation requirements was a great disappointment to us, not least because the entire team have maintained such a valiant level of service over the past year.

“But it was the right thing to do in respect of the health and wellbeing of the entire team, their families, our customers and communities.

“I send my best wishes to them all in their recovery and return to work, and on behalf of the council and our communities I thank them for all that they have done, for what they continue to do and for their diligence in complying with public health measures and self-isolation requirements, so that we are able to resume

operations and limit service disruption.”