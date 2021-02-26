North Lincolnshire approves 3.48% council tax rise

North Lincolnshire Council has approved a 3.48% council tax increase for 2021/22, which works out as a 45p weekly increase for a Band D property.

The authority’s Full Council meeting on Thursday afternoon approved general council tax to increase by 1.48% alongside a 2% rise for adult social care.

The council tax rise is smaller than the assumed full amount indicated in council papers earlier this month of 4.99%.

A grant scheme was proposed to help businesses create new jobs across the coming months in response to the pandemic, with more details to be released soon.

Cllr Rob Waltham, leader of North Lincolnshire Council said: “Over the last year, COVID has put our systems through a real test, giving us a clearer picture of what works well and what does not.”

He added: “Now we have a very serious plan for investment across the coming five years that will create jobs. These proposals will create a more attractive environment for businesses to invest.”

Last week, the authority’s neighbour, North East Lincolnshire, approved a 4.98% council tax increase for 2021/22 – with 3% going towards adult social care.

This will see a £1.52 per week increase for a Band D property – £79.04 annually.