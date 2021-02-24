Police reappeal to find violent Scunthorpe burglars from 2018

Police have released a renewed appeal to find two violent burglars in Scunthorpe who left a man with life changing injuries in 2018.

At just after 8pm on April 16, 2018, a 42-year-old man was attacked and robbed by two people on Stockshill Road in the town.

The victim was left with severe injuries to his arm, as well as losing sight in his right eye, and was hospitalised for 11 months as a result of the incident.

After extensive enquiries, a man was arrested and charged for the offence, but two other men are still at large.

They were captured on CCTV at the time of the incident and officers are asking for the public’s assistance to identify them.

The victim, whose identity has been kept anonymous for safety reasons, said: “What happened that night still affects me.

“I suffer from flashbacks and depression and I am constantly looking over my shoulder.

“It’s had a huge impact on me, my life and my livelihood. I lost my sight in my right eye and I was in pot for 11 months because of injuries to my arm.”

Detective inspector Kerry Bull, leading the investigation, said: “This was a particularly nasty assault and while these kind of incidents are rare, we know the impact it they can have on victims and the wider community, which is why we are determined to do all we can to find all of those people responsible.”

“Through our enquiries so far, one man was charged with the offence, however we still have two suspects that we need to appeal for help to identify.

“We continue to believe that those involved in the incident may have links to both Devon and Cornwall and we’re hopeful that by re-releasing these images we may reach people who have not previously seen our appeals.”

If you can help or recognise the two people in the pictures, call 101 and quote incident number 16/43406/18.