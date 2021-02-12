Renovated townhouse by Lincoln Castle turned into stunning tourist rental
Great views of the castle and cathedral
A Grade II listed luxury home nestled between Lincoln Castle and Cathedral will be let as an AirBnB from next month.
The luxury period property was marketed by Savills last year with a guide price of £725,000. And now, David Newell of Newell’s Project Limited, said the property is “fully dressed, ready for your stay”.
Opening on March 8, prices range between £549 and £809 for a seven night stay in April. See more information and book online here.
It is one of two fully revamped houses put up for sale in the historic Castle Hill area.
The building of 6 and 7 Castle Hill used to be home to antique dealers Hansford Antique and Furniture and Works of Art, before being turned into townhouses.
7 Castle Hill fully dressed, ready for your stay 😍https://t.co/ZzI7BTyjjx pic.twitter.com/BgevHQ9MGK
— David Newell (@davidmn69) February 5, 2021
The property has been restored to create modern townhouse accommodation whilst retaining period features across its four floors.
The cobbled area is within a stone’s throw of Lincoln Cathedral and the castle.