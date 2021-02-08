Safety works completed at Gainsborough junction

Work to install new traffic lights and nearly half a mile of new kerbing has been completed as part of junction improvement works in Gainsborough.

The £1.5 million scheme for works at the Corringham Road/Thorndike Way junction started in September last year and was carried out by Balfour Beatty.

Works also included replacing the drainage system at the junction, as well as excavating 5,000 tonnes of material and painting nearly two and a half miles of new white lining.

The scheme was jointly funded by Lincolnshire County Council, West Lindsey District Council and the Greater Lincolnshire LEP.

Councillor Clio Perraton-Williams, county councillor for Scotter Rural and executive support councillor for highways, said: “Over the past three and a half months, we’ve spent nearly 10,000 hours installing 11 new traffic signals and over half a mile of underground wires and ducts for the system.

“The team also used just over 1,000 tonnes of tarmac and other material to rebuild sections of old road that were in need of repair.

“While on-site, we also took the opportunity to completely rebuild the junction’s drainage system, installing over a quarter mile of new underground pipes and 14 new manholes.

“Now that the signals are in operation, people should notice improved travel times in and around Gainsborough, particularly at the Corringham Road/Thorndike Way junction, along with safer overall journeys.”

Pat Doody, Chair of the Greater Lincolnshire Local Enterprise Partnership, added: “Our investment in this junction will enable the future growth and regeneration of the town, unlocking and accelerating the development of the Northern SUE, one of the largest housing sites in Gainsborough and directly supporting the creation of 130 new homes in the initial phases.”