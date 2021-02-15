Seven-bed chic period Lincolnshire village home on the market for £595k

The current owners are looking to semi-retire

A seven-bedroom period home in a tranquil village in the Lincolnshire Fens is now on the market with a guide price of £595,000.

The property on Main Street in Timberland, which also has four bathrooms, has been restored to complement its elegant period charm.

The current owners are looking to semi-retire after having lived in their home for nearly six years and restored it to its former glory.

Their property is now being marketed by Fine & Country.

The current owners said: “We fell in love with the history of this house and its peaceful location amongst the Lincolnshire Fens.

“The original part of the house dates to 1650 with two later annexes which have created an impressively spacious home ideal for large or inter-generational families.

“For us though, it offered the potential to create a holiday cottage business as the annexes can easily operate as independent accommodation.

“When we moved in, we realised the house had lost some of its original character, so we set about a scheme of re-decoration and restoration to bring it back to its former glory, including renovating fireplaces and installing new window shutters.”

They added: “We’ll really miss the character and charm of this house, and all the space! We’ve loved having the time to get to know our neighbours and relax amongst this beautiful countryside.

“Everyone here is so friendly, and it’s very safe – there hasn’t been any crime at all during nearly six years we’ve lived here.”