Skegness Butlin’s worker wins 2020/21 Miss Lincolnshire crown

She was “overwhelmed” by the support

24-year-old Rebecca Jay Fearn has been named Miss Lincolnshire for 2020/21, and will represent the county in the Miss England awards this year.

Rebecca was chosen as the winner of the annual award on Saturday, February 20 during a virtual ceremony, organised by former DJ Phil Green.

She came out on top over eight other finalists during a group interview on Zoom, and was nominated after submitting a home made video of herself talking to camera and doing a catwalk.

The judging panel included current Miss Lincolnshire Ella Grace Bailey, as well as the reigning Miss England Bhasha Mukherjee, an NHS doctor who returned to work at Pilgrim Hospital to help during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rebecca will now represent Lincolnshire in the Miss England competition later in the year, which eventually leads to Miss World.

The 24-year-old works for Butlin’s and also studies an online business management course at HarvardX University.

As part of her victory, Rebecca was given a delivery of Flowers by Simone of Lincoln, as well as the famous winning tiara and Miss Lincolnshire sash.

In an Instagram post celebrating her victory, Rebecca said: “So happy to have been crowned your new Miss Lincolnshire 2021.

“Thank you to everyone who has supported me in this journey. I applied almost a year ago in hopes of winning Miss Lincolnshire and after being pushed back three times, the competition finally went ahead via Zoom.

“I was so overwhelmed with all the support and with over 4,000 votes I also won the title of Miss Popularity.

“I have enjoyed every moment of the process and I look forward to representing Lincolnshire in Miss England.”

