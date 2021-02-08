Successsss! Lost snake reunited with Lincoln family

Slinky was found three doors down from his old home

A snake has been reunited with a Lincoln family after being found in the dining room of another property just three doors down from where they used to live.

The RSPCA put out an appeal to find the owner of the orange corn snake after a Lincoln resident reported the crawler in their house on Scorer Street on January 28. The resident had contacted police, who in turn called the animal welfare charity.

The foot-long snake called Slinky first disappeared around two and a half months ago.

After it was discovered in a local living room, RSPCA inspector Kate Burris went and contained the snake.

At the time the RSPCA, said he was a little underweight and he was taken to a reptile specialist for a check-up and care.

Inspector Burris said: “This was a lovely happy ending and I’m so pleased we were able to reunite Slinky the snake with his owner.

“Unfortunately, the corn snake had escaped when the owner had moved house and was found three doors down from where they used to live.

“This is why it’s so important to make sure enclosures are secure and also to microchip your pet snake so that if they are lost they can be reunited easily.”