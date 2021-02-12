Takeaway to move in to liquidated Lincoln sandwich bar
A new lease of life for the empty unit
A new kebab takeaway will move into a unit formerly occupied by a now-liquidated sandwich bar after it received planning permission from City of Lincoln Council.
Mr Hasan Kayran applied to change the use of the premises, which was formerly called Fodders Fine Foods.
The application was granted on February 11 this year and the takeaway will be known as Newland Kebab.
A document dated June 8 last year shows that the former occupiers Fodders Fine Food Limited were wound up voluntarily.
Anthony Miles and Richard Pinder of Leonard Curtis were appointed as joint liquidators of the company in June last year for the purposes of winding it up.