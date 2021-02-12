Takeaway to move in to liquidated Lincoln sandwich bar

A 33-year-old man from Lincoln has been spared jail after a single-punch attack outside a pub in Newark left his victim needing surgery to a broken jaw.

Sam Bagworth punched his victim in the face, causing him to collapse to the ground unconscious during the incident in Carter Gate in Newark on December 15, 2019.

Bagworth, of West Street, Brant Broughton, Lincoln, had left a pub in the area and soon began speaking with the victim and their interaction became heated.

A number of onlookers intervened in the argument and a marked police car was also in the area at the time. The police car had noticed the disturbance at around 2am.

Police remained there until most of the people around had dispersed. However, as soon as the police car left, Bagworth punched his victim in the face, leaving him unconscious for a short time.

People in the area helped the victim to his feet once he regained consciousness, who then headed home.

He was still not feeling well a day later so attended hospital, where an x-ray showed that his left jaw had been fractured. The victim was transferred to the Queen’s Medical Centre for surgery.

Bagworth appeared at Nottingham Crown Court for sentencing on Wednesday, February 10. He pleaded guilty to causing grievous bodily harm without intent.

He was sentenced to 10 months, suspended for 18 months. He was also ordered to complete 200 hours of unpaid work and pay £600 in compensation, as well as a victim surcharge of £149.

Detective Constable Tim McDonnell, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This is a stark reminder that one punch can be extremely dangerous, and this incident highlights the trauma that these kind of assaults can inflict on victims.

“Bagworth had involved himself in an argument after being at the local pub for some time, which unnecessarily escalated the situation.

“The punch he delivered caused a man to be left with a broken jaw and knocked him unconscious, which left him feeling ill for a while after.

“Not only this, a police car was in the area beforehand to deal with the disturbance caused prior to this, and it was clear that he took the opportunity to act irrationally and deliver this punch once the officers were out of sight.

“This kind of behaviour is unacceptable and in Nottinghamshire we take such reports extremely seriously.

“It is a testament to officers investigating the case that Bagworth was brought to court and that he will need to complete this work, pay the charges and have this sentence hanging over him for the next year and a half.”