Teen cyclist seriously injured in A15 crash
He was taken to hospital
A 15-year-old boy was seriously injured and taken to hospital after being involved in a crash on the A15 at Langtoft on Thursday night.
The boy was on a blue bicycle heading southbound towards Market Deeping and the crash is thought to have happened at 7.48pm on February 18. The road didn’t reopen until Friday morning.
Lincolnshire Police officers are now investigating what happened and urgently want to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision, or who has dashcam footage.
Approximately 1 hour ago the road was reopened. Thank you for your patience. ^CD https://t.co/WDtzmmZEPT
— FCR Lincs (@FCR_Lincs) February 19, 2021
Anyone with information should contact police on 101 or via email at [email protected] quoting reference 381 of February 18.