Teen cyclist seriously injured in A15 crash

Lincoln City manager Michael Appleton remains focused on continuing the Imps’ successful season and preparing for Saturday’s trip to Wigan amid rumours linking him with the vacant job at Bristol City.

Appleton replaced former managers Danny and Nicky Cowley in September 2019. His first season with Lincoln in League One ended in 16th position after the 2019/20 campaign finished early using a points per game format.

His first full season in charge has been a very successful one, with the Imps sitting proudly at the top of the table, so the prospects of promotion to the Championship currently look good.

Championship club Bristol City announced on Tuesday, February 16 that their manager Dean Holden had been relieved of his duties with immediate effect.

This prompted several names to be linked with the job, including Appleton and former Wigan boss Paul Cook.

Appleton is currently favourite for the Bristol City job at 10/11 at the time of publication, according to Sky Bet. Former Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe is priced at 3/1 with Cook at 4/1.

City fans will be hoping he stays put and when asked about the rumours, Appleton told BBC Radio Lincolnshire: “All of a sudden a job becomes available and obviously I get linked to it, I think this is football, this is what happens.

“I suppose people are getting a little bit more excited because of the success that we’ve had this year.

“The reality is we’ve got 19 more games left and the focus is on trying to finish the job off that we’ve started this year.

“We’ve put ourselves in a great position and we want to try and stay there as long as we possibly can.

“Talk about other clubs at this moment in time for me, I just have a little wry smile about it and let people get excited but my focus is Wigan and Lincoln City.”