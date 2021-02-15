Tributes paid to “true gent” and popular Caistor runner

David will be missed by many

Tributes have poured in to a much-loved man and running club captain from Caistor whose body was found over the weekend after he went missing.

Lincolnshire Police launched an urgent appeal on Friday, February 12 to find 41-year-old David Mannion, who was reported missing from his home address in Caistor the day before.

David’s body was found in the Caistor area and recovered from the river by the Underwater Search Unit, but his death is not suspicious, police said. His next of kin were informed.

A plethora of tributes have been left in memory of David, who had captained Caistor Running Club for the last three years.

John Rainsforth said: “So sorry to report that David’s body was recovered from the river earlier this afternoon (Saturday).

“He was a genuinely nice guy who would always help, encourage and support his fellow runners.

“Thank you to all the people who shared the missing notifications and who went out to search either as part of the official search or just to try to help out – an amazing response which sadly didn’t have the positive outcome that we all wished for.

“He will be so missed by all who knew him – RIP David Mannion.”

Tape2Tape Events said: “Our sincere thoughts are with the family and friends of David Mannion today (Saturday).

“A fellow runner and cherished captain of Caistor Running Club who will be greatly missed by many.”

Chris Wright said: “Such sad news. I had the pleasure of living with David Mannion for four years while at uni and many good times in the years since.

“You would do anything for anybody and were a truly special person. RIP my friend.

“I will see you again on the other side, I will bring the chips.”

Jamie Cocks said: “So so sad to hear this news. David was such a true gent and would help anybody.

“I’ve known you since primary school. You will be greatly missed. My thoughts are with your family and friends. Fly high and enjoy the running up there.”

Little H Whitelam said: “Such sad news. I met David Mannion whilst at uni in Leeds when he lived with a friend of mine and some great times were had then and since, with living local to me in Lincolnshire, I gained a kind, considerate and caring friend who would do everything he could to support and care for others and I like many others benefitted from this kind friendship.

“My heart felt condolences go out to all Dave’s family and friends at this time. May you rest in peace buddy.”

Jodi Whitehead said: “My heart breaks tonight (Saturday) as I lose such a dear friend, one who is loved and respected by so many with his constant selfless support for others, his sweet disposition and gentle ways.

“David Mannion you will be missed by so many people and you are gone far, far too soon. I hope you are at peace. My thoughts are with your lovely family.”