University explains dead caged animals in Lincoln woodland

The University of Lincoln said that decaying animal corpses found in cages near Riseholme campus are part of forensic experiments to help police solve murder cases.

The cages were found by Ryan Stroud, 30, when he was walking his dog with his children through a woodland area near to the Lincolnshire Showground.

Ryan told The Lincolnite that his dog ran through a field, chasing a bird, and was followed by his kids into the woods where they found cages.

He said: “They shouted at me and were crying like mad because of what they found, we couldn’t believe our eyes.”

Inside the cages were decomposed animal carcasses, with signage showing that it was a scientific experiment of animal testing from the University of Lincoln.

Despite the sign suggesting that it had been there for seven years, the university said it is in fact an experiment from 2019, that has been fully licensed by DEFRA.

The area is private property and any interference could compromise “vital work” that is being done alongside the police force, the university has said.

This particular experiment is part of the university’s degree offering in Forensic Science, which is accredited by the Chartered Society of Forensic Science, in order to educate and train people for crime scene investigations.

A spokesperson for the University of Lincoln said: “We are working to enable swifter and more accurate crime detection and are at the forefront of crime scene forensic research.

“We offer a degree in Forensic Science which includes a module on Advanced Crime Scene Investigation.

“Importantly, this means our teaching of forensic entomology gives our students a necessary understanding of decay and decomposition, which significantly improves the accuracy of establishing the time of death at crime scenes to assist the police in solving serious crimes.

“We don’t conduct any experiments on any live animals at the University of Lincoln.

“Our scientists have worked closely with the police and conduct research to better inform the understanding of crime scenes.

“This particular study was set up on private property in 2019 and licensed by DEFRA to support our vital work in this area.”