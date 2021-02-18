Vaccine rates continue to fall in Lincolnshire but 97% of over 80s had first dose
A third of the population now had vaccine
The latest NHS England figures show that nearly 203,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Lincolnshire.
The weekly data released on Thursday shows 202,799 jabs have taken place between December 8 and February 14 — up by 36,828 on the previous week. It breaks down as 199,652 first doses and 3,147 second.
However that figure is 1,537 fewer than the previous week’s 38,365, and continues the drop from 40,206 recorded doses the previous week.
The data includes the new vaccination centre at the Lincolnshire Showground which aims to do over 1,000 doses a day.
The Showground centre is the second largest in the county, with the one at Princess Arena Sports Centre in Boston able to handle over 1,500 vaccines per day.
The figures show show 154,294 people under the age of 80 have received their first vaccination and another 1,551 have been given their second.
Some 45,358 people aged over 80 have received their first dose, with a further 1,596 receiving a second jab.
This means that 97.5% of all over 80s in the county have received the first dose of a COVID vaccine.
Around of 31.7% of the Lincolnshire population in total has received a first dose of the vaccine.
North and North East Lincolnshire are included in the Humber, Coast and Vale figures. In total in that area there have been 444,591 vaccines given, but more local detail is unavailable.
This week the government opened vaccination appointments to those over 65 along with those aged 16-64 with underlying health conditions.
It is hoped that everyone in the first nine priority groups, including those over the age of 50, will be offered a vaccine by the end of April.
People will be called on by their GPs to book a vaccine appointment when it’s available in their area.
The full list of sites operating as vaccination hubs in Lincolnshire so far:
Hospital Hubs
United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust
- Lincoln County Hospital
- Boston Pilgrim Hospital
Northern Lincolnshire and Goole NHS Foundation Trust
- Diana Princess of Wales Hospital, Grimsby
- Scunthorpe General Hospital
Local community hubs
Lincolnshire
- Louth Community Hospital
- John Coupland Hospital, Gainsborough
- Meres Leisure Centre, Grantham
- Waddington Branch Surgery, South Lincoln
- St Marys Medical Practice, Stamford
- Franklin Hall, Spilsby
- Sidings Medical Practice, Boston
- Rustons Sports and Social Club, Lincoln
- Portland Medical Practice, Lincoln
- The Storehouse, Skegness
- Lincolnshire Showground, Lincoln
- Springfields, Spalding
- Marisco Medical Practice, Mablethorpe
- Princess Royal Sports Arena, Boston
North East Lincolnshire
- Beacon Medical Practice, Cleethorpes
- Open Door, Grimsby
- Pilgrim Primary Care Centre, Immingham
- Scartho Medical Centre, Grimsby
North Lincolnshire
- Cedar Medical Practice, Scunthorpe
- Riverside Surgery, Brigg
- South Axholme Practice, Epworth
- The Central Surgery, Barton