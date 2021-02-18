Vaccine rates continue to fall in Lincolnshire but 97% of over 80s had first dose

A third of the population now had vaccine

The latest NHS England figures show that nearly 203,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Lincolnshire.

The weekly data released on Thursday shows 202,799 jabs have taken place between December 8 and February 14 — up by 36,828 on the previous week. It breaks down as 199,652 first doses and 3,147 second.

However that figure is 1,537 fewer than the previous week’s 38,365, and continues the drop from 40,206 recorded doses the previous week.

The data includes the new vaccination centre at the Lincolnshire Showground which aims to do over 1,000 doses a day.

The Showground centre is the second largest in the county, with the one at Princess Arena Sports Centre in Boston able to handle over 1,500 vaccines per day.

The figures show show 154,294 people under the age of 80 have received their first vaccination and another 1,551 have been given their second.

Some 45,358 people aged over 80 have received their first dose, with a further 1,596 receiving a second jab.

This means that 97.5% of all over 80s in the county have received the first dose of a COVID vaccine.

Around of 31.7% of the Lincolnshire population in total has received a first dose of the vaccine.

North and North East Lincolnshire are included in the Humber, Coast and Vale figures. In total in that area there have been 444,591 vaccines given, but more local detail is unavailable.

This week the government opened vaccination appointments to those over 65 along with those aged 16-64 with underlying health conditions.

It is hoped that everyone in the first nine priority groups, including those over the age of 50, will be offered a vaccine by the end of April.

People will be called on by their GPs to book a vaccine appointment when it’s available in their area.

FIND OUT HOW FAR YOU ARE IN THE VACCINE QUEUE

The full list of sites operating as vaccination hubs in Lincolnshire so far:

Hospital Hubs

United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust

Lincoln County Hospital

Boston Pilgrim Hospital

Northern Lincolnshire and Goole NHS Foundation Trust

Diana Princess of Wales Hospital, Grimsby

Scunthorpe General Hospital

Local community hubs

Lincolnshire

Louth Community Hospital

John Coupland Hospital, Gainsborough

Meres Leisure Centre, Grantham

Waddington Branch Surgery, South Lincoln

St Marys Medical Practice, Stamford

Franklin Hall, Spilsby

Sidings Medical Practice, Boston

Rustons Sports and Social Club, Lincoln

Portland Medical Practice, Lincoln

The Storehouse, Skegness

Lincolnshire Showground, Lincoln

Springfields, Spalding

Marisco Medical Practice, Mablethorpe

Princess Royal Sports Arena, Boston

North East Lincolnshire

Beacon Medical Practice, Cleethorpes

Open Door, Grimsby

Pilgrim Primary Care Centre, Immingham

Scartho Medical Centre, Grimsby

North Lincolnshire

Cedar Medical Practice, Scunthorpe

Riverside Surgery, Brigg

South Axholme Practice, Epworth

The Central Surgery, Barton