Woman admits causing crash that killed couple

A BMW driver admitted causing a double fatal collision when she appeared before Lincoln Crown Court on Monday.

Claire Parker was charged after the BMW M5 car she was driving collided with a Vauxhall Astra on the A156 in the village of Marton between Lincoln and Gainsborough.

Stephen Edwardson, 46, the driver of the Astra and his passenger Heather Locking, 39, were both killed as a result of the collision.

Parker, 56, of Juniper Way, Gainsborough, was seriously injured in and taken to hospital after the crash on December 5, 2019.

She has since pleaded guilty to two charges of causing death by dangerous driving as a result of the collision.

The charges were made in the surname of Page, but she is also known as Claire Parker and is using this surname in respect of this court case.

She was remanded in custody to await sentence on February 23.

Judge Simon Hirst told her: “You have pleaded guilty to two very serious offences.

“You know perfectly well what the effect of your actions on the fifth of December have had on people involved.”

Edwardson and Locking were football fans of Gainsborough Trinity Football Club. In the first home match after the couple’s death, against Scarborough Athletic on December 7, 2019, Gainsborough-based Midlands Packaging Dies Ltd sponsored the game and dedicated it to the pair who were both regulars at the Northolme.

Others also paid tribute, including Dan Rolf who said: “Although I didn’t know you that long Hev, it is a testament to you that I consider you one of the nicest people I have ever known and my life was better for having you in it.

“You are kind, humble and have a heart of gold. We appreciate everything you did for us, not that any of it would have ever been an effort for you. Truly, I will not forget for one second you sat on a train to London to come visit us and the thought of never seeing you again crushes my heart.”