114 COVID-19 cases and six deaths in Greater Lincolnshire on Thursday

All Lincolnshire councils have now agreed to hike local taxes after a tough pandemic year, lower government funding, but some extra grants to cover any extra shortfalls this year.

Residents in two more district councils will see a near £5 increase in their council tax budget after approval was given to proposals on Wednesday.

East Lindsey and South Holland District Council were the final two district councils in Lincolnshire to give their budgets for 2021/22 the go ahead to a rise of £4.95.

The increases will see a Band D property pay 3.49% extra toward’s East Lindsey’s share – a total of £151.74 – and 2.75% toward’s South Hollands – totalling £184.68.

Here’s the list of council tax rises across district, county and unitary councils as well as Police and Crime Commissioners:

City Of Lincoln Council- £5.31/1.9%

West Lindsey District Council – £5/2.3%

South Kesteven District Council – £5/3.06%

East Lindsey District Council – £4.95/3.49%

Boston Borough Council – £4.95/2.57%

South Holland District Council – £4.95/2.75%

North Kesteven District Council – £4.95/2.92%

Lincolnshire County Council – £26.52/1.99%

North Lincolnshire Council – £23.40/3.48% – (General 1.48%, adult social care 2%)

North East Lincolnshire Council – £79.04/4.98% (General 1.98%, adult social care 3%)

Lincolnshire Police and Crime Commissioner – £14.94/5.9%

Humberside Police and Crime Commissioner – £14.99/6.57%

The measures for this year at district level will see Band D properties in Lincoln pay the most share towards their authority’s costs at £285.39 after its £5.31 rise – an increase of 1.9%

On Monday, Council leader Ric Metcalfe said there was “no easy fix” for the authority’s budget woes and warned of further savings to be made as the council faces a budget gap of £1.75 million by 2023/24.

The district authority to charge their residents the least, despite the increase in council tax, will be East Lindsey District Council, with Band D properties paying £151.74.

Of the seven districts, four will increase their rates by £4.95. Most authorities have also chosen a figure which is just below the amount needed for a referendum to be called.

On top of the district council rises, Lincolnshire County Council residents will pay an additional £26.52 at a Band D level for a total of £1,364.16.

The county chose not to take the 5% rise it would have been allowed towards adult and social care, and set aside millions of pounds of its volatility reserve towards business, highways and flooding responses.

Council leader Councillor Martin Hill said that despite the COVID-19 pandemic there were reasons to be optimistic “but cautious” about the future, as the council had “weathered the storm better than most”.

To the north of the region North East Lincolnshire Council increased their precept by £79.04 – a rise of 4.98% and Band D residents will pay £1,671.85.

Meanwhile North Lincolnshire approved a 3.48% rise of £23.40, bringing its residents’ total to £1,515.90.

Councils, however, are not the only authority impacted by financial needs with both Lincolnshire and Humberside Police and Crime Commissioners raising their precept by nearly £15 each.

Humberside PCC Keith Hunter said the rise will allow nearly 100 new officers to be recruited, while Lincolnshire PCC Marc Jones said his rise would allow 60 more police officers to be added to the ranks.