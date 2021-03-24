178 COVID-19 cases and seven deaths in Greater Lincolnshire on Wednesday

There have been 178 new coronavirus cases and seven COVID-related deaths in Greater Lincolnshire on Wednesday — compared to 173 cases and seven deaths last Wednesday.

The government’s COVID-19 dashboard recorded 106 new cases in Lincolnshire, 46 in North Lincolnshire and 26 in North East Lincolnshire.

On Wednesday, four deaths were registered in Lincolnshire, two in North Lincolnshire and one in North East Lincolnshire. These figures include deaths both in and out of hospitals, as well as residents in hospitals outside the county.

NHS England reported two new local hospital deaths at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust and one at Northern Lincolnshire and Goole NHS Foundation Trust hospitals.

On Wednesday, national cases increased by 5,605 to 4,312,908, while deaths rose by 98 to 126,382.

In local news, landmarks in Lincoln were illuminated yellow on Tuesday, March 23, reflecting on what has been a year since the UK went into coronavirus lockdown for the first time.

The event was organised by end-of-life charity Marie Curie, allowing for people to reflect on the last year and the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lincoln Cathedral sported the yellow colours of the charity on Tuesday night, which is the anniversary of Boris Johnson’s announcement that the country would be going into lockdown.

North East Lincolnshire health officials say they’re now in “control of a number of outbreaks” across the region and no significant outbreaks have been reported in the last 10 days.

This comes as the authority has seen a decrease in its infection rates since March 17, however, still remains in the top 30 highest rates nationally, as well as being ranked fourth in Greater Lincolnshire.

Greater Lincolnshire has seen a decrease in its infection rate since Monday, mirroring the fall in England’s average also.

North Lincolnshire and West Lindsey have seen large spikes in their rates and South Kesteven has seen a slight increase compared to Monday’s data.

Six of the nine Greater Lincolnshire districts have lower infection rates than their Monday figures.

Here’s Greater Lincolnshire’s infection rates up to March 24, according to the government dashboard:

In national news, the European Commission is to call for tougher controls on COVID vaccine exports after it accused UK-Swedish firm AstraZeneca of failing to honour its contract to supply EU countries. The proposals, to go before EU leaders on Thursday, stop short of a ban but could enflame tensions with the UK.

