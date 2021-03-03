181 COVID-19 cases and six deaths in Greater Lincolnshire on Wednesday

There have been 181 new coronavirus cases and six COVID-related deaths in Greater Lincolnshire on Wednesday — compared to 217 cases and four deaths last Wednesday.

The government’s COVID-19 dashboard recorded 106 new cases in Lincolnshire, 42 in North East Lincolnshire and 33 in North Lincolnshire.

On Wednesday, five deaths were registered in Lincolnshire and one in North East Lincolnshire. These figures include deaths both in and out of hospitals, as well as residents in hospitals outside the county.

NHS England reported five new local hospital deaths on Wednesday, three at Northern Lincolnshire and Goole NHS Foundation Trust and two at at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust.

On Wednesday, national cases increased by 6,385 to 4,194,785, while deaths rose by 315 to 123,783.

In local news, Lincolnshire’s Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) have reassured that vaccination sites remain open across the county after concerns of jab supply.

The CCG said: “All of our sites will remain open and continue to offer the vaccination. Not all sites are operational every day of the week as they are dependent on demand for vaccinations and supply of the vaccines.”

Vaccine stock is controlled nationally, so each site runs on the supply it receives. Supply that arrives on any given day is administered the next day.

North East Lincolnshire’s infection rate is on the rise as two Grimsby factory workers have died after testing positive for coronavirus.

Hilton Seafood confirmed two staff members of the 300 overall died after testing positive for COVID-19 and were treated at Diana, Princess of Wales Hospital.

This comes as North East Lincolnshire’s infection rate has risen over the past week, placing the authority third place in Greater Lincolnshire and above the England average, as of Monday.

Since then, six of the nine Greater Lincolnshire districts have seen a fall in their infection rates, with Boston remaining at the same rate since February 26.

North Lincolnshire and East Lindsey have seen small increases in their infection rates but are two of the lowest rates across Greater Lincolnshire.

Both Greater Lincolnshire and England’s rate of infections have fallen, but our region still remains above the national average, with 122 cases per 100,000 people.

In national news, the Chancellor has revealed his 2021 Budget which includes extensions to the furlough scheme and stamp duty relief, as well as increases in Universal Credit and National Living Wage. Rishi Sunak said in the House of Commons: “Coronavirus has caused one of the largest most comprehensive and sustained economic shocks this country has ever faced.” Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, workplace absences due to illness fell during 2020, official figures reveal, as pandemic restrictions helped some workers dodge their colleagues’ coughs and colds. The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said the UK’s sickness absence rate declined from 1.9% to 1.8% last year – the lowest level since its records began in 1995, when the rate was 3.1%.

Coronavirus data for Greater Lincolnshire on Wednesday, March 3 53,882 cases (up 181) 38,010 in Lincolnshire (up 106)

8,109 in North Lincolnshire (up 33)

7,763 in North East Lincolnshire (up 42) 2,092 deaths (up six) 1,538 from Lincolnshire (up five)

299 from North Lincolnshire (no change)

255 from North East Lincolnshire (up one) of which 1,235 hospital deaths (up five) 766 at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust (up two)

41 at Lincolnshire Community Health Service hospitals (no change)

1 at Lincolnshire Partnership Foundation Trust (no change)

427 in Northern Lincolnshire (NLAG) (up three)