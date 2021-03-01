Almost 90% of children get their first choice of Lincolnshire secondary schools

Almost 90% of children applying to Lincolnshire secondary schools will receive a place at their first choice.

Some 8,302 children applied this year, with 97% of all applicants receiving one of their three school preferences.

Some 87.8% (7,285) will receive a place at their first choice school. However, because of appeals and movement on the reserve list, it is likely that more children will be offered a place at their first choice school by the time they start in September.

Currently, 8.3% (686) have been offered a place at their second preference, with 1.1% (87) being given a spot at their third choice.

Some 243 children (2.9%) who haven’t got one of their preferred schools will be offered a place at the closest school in Lincolnshire with spaces available.

Parents have until 12pm on March 29 to lodge an appeal if they are unhappy with the offered school.

Councillor Mrs Patricia Bradwell, Executive Councillor for Children’s Services at Lincolnshire County Council, said: “It is good to see so many families receiving offers at their first preference school again and this figure is likely to be even higher by September.

“It is always our intention to support parents to make the application process as easy as possible and it is nice to see an increasing number of parents using the online parent portal to make their application and receive their offer on national offer day.”