Audi driver hits railing and knocks off own fake plate

The University of Lincoln’s Vice Chancellor Professor Mary Stuart is looking to retire later this year after nearly 12 years at the helm.

Mary Stuart, 64, who was born in South Africa, became Vice Chancellor at the university in October 2009.

The University of Lincoln has said it will begin the process of recruiting a new Vice Chancellor and Professor Stuart will ensure there is a smooth handover once the appointment is made later this year. The search for a new Vice Chancellor will begin soon.

On Thursday, March 25 Professor Stuart informed the Board of Governors that she will be stepping down, saying: “I will be absolutely alongside you all until the day I leave and will be completely focused on this, working as hard as I can to make Lincoln as successful as we can be in the future.”

She added: “We are a very different university to the one I took on in 2009 but I believe we have held to our values, seeking to support our communities and our students, developing and growing our knowledge to make a difference to our world.

“It is those values that I hold most dear. It is a great pleasure to serve the University and it is an even greater pleasure to work alongside such wonderful colleagues and I look forward to continuing to work with you as we move forward.”

Under her tenure, the university has brought great economic regional development for Lincolnshire including the creation of a Medical School and the Lincoln Institute for Agri-food Technology, as well as establishing a science park.

In 2018, she was awarded a CBE and in 2019 she was named as The Lincolnite Person of the Year.

For every year of her time at Lincoln she has overseen the opening of a new academic school. The university was also named as the modern university of the year in The Times and Sunday Times Good University Guide 2021.

Over the last decade the university’s turnover has more than doubled to £186 million and student recruitment has doubled. The university also now generates more than £430 million for the UK economy each year.

Professor Mary Stuart said: “The University of Lincoln is going from strength to strength and I will continue to work hard with the university, our board, and our partners over the rest of this year, until the university decides on its next Vice Chancellor.

“I am incredibly privileged to work with such a great team at Lincoln, supported by our governors and our community in Greater Lincolnshire.”

Di Lees CBE, Director General Imperial War Museums and Pro Chancellor at the University of Lincoln, said: “Professor Stuart has made a huge difference to our city and has truly catapulted Lincoln onto the world stage.

“This year Lincoln is Modern University of the Year according to The Times and Sunday Times.

“Professor Stuart is a woman who has made a huge difference to this city and whose impact will be remembered for a long time to come.”