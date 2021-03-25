Lincolnshire
March 25, 2021 4.52 pm

Audi driver hits railing and knocks off own fake plate

A vehicle suffering from an identity crisis
An embarrassing moment for this driver, who solved his own crime for officers. | Photo: Lincolnshire Police ARV Unit

A Lincoln driver accidentally exposed his fake licence plate by crashing into a railing and unveiling his different number plates.

The incident is from a driver failing to stop at the Lincolnshire Showground at around 10pm on Wednesday night.

He ended up bumping into a fence railing, which knocked his number plate off and uncovered a different one.

Lincolnshire Police’s ARV Unit tweeted that railings had “done the detective work” for officers by showing his different plates.

A 36-year-old man was eventually detained by police after he failed to stop for officers and will face a court appearance.

