Audi driver hits railing and knocks off own fake plate
A vehicle suffering from an identity crisis
A Lincoln driver accidentally exposed his fake licence plate by crashing into a railing and unveiling his different number plates.
The incident is from a driver failing to stop at the Lincolnshire Showground at around 10pm on Wednesday night.
He ended up bumping into a fence railing, which knocked his number plate off and uncovered a different one.
Lincolnshire Police’s ARV Unit tweeted that railings had “done the detective work” for officers by showing his different plates.
A 36-year-old man was eventually detained by police after he failed to stop for officers and will face a court appearance.
Always helpful when the railings do the detective work for you. . . One vehicle with an identity crisis removed and another regular customer to be put back before the courts. pic.twitter.com/hzdlDJdj4M
— Lincolnshire Police ARV Unit (@LincsARV) March 25, 2021