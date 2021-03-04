Blossoms reschedule Lincoln gig for September
Determined not to let COVID cancel plans entirely
British indie rockers Blossoms have postponed their upcoming appearance at the Lincoln Engine Shed until September as a result of COVID-19.
Blossoms were supposed to perform at the Engine Shed in Lincoln on March 17, but with coronavirus lockdown still in effect, the show has had to be pushed back.
The chart-toppers’ show will now go ahead on Thursday, September 2 with support from The Lathums and Fever.
The band will be touring their big hits, as well as playing cuts from their In Isolation album, a series of cover songs recorded during lockdown.
General admission tickets have sold out, but tickets with a CD bundle of the band’s In Isolation/Live From The Plaza double album are available for £30, and tickets bought for the previous date remain valid.
In a statement addressing the changing tour dates, the band said: “We’re very sorry to have to once again move our forthcoming UK tour dates.
“However, following last week’s government announcement, we’re very excited to be able to reschedule these shows into August and September 2021.
“All of your tickets will remain valid for these new dates and we can’t wait to see & perform for you later this year.”