Burglar tried to hit woman with crowbar in Lincoln
Do you recognise this man?
A man allegedly tried to hit a woman with a crowbar during a burglary in Lincoln.
The owner of a property on Winn Street off Monks Road, a woman in her 50s, went into her house and left the garage door open at around 5.53pm on Saturday, March 6.
A man then approached the garage and entered it, before being disturbed by the victim and an attempt was made to hit her with a crowbar. She was not injured and nothing was stolen.
Lincolnshire Police released a CCTV video and image on March 16 of a man they are looking to identify, but the force did not specify whether he is a suspect or a witness.
The man dressed in dark clothing and wearing a white cap can be seen walking towards the garage and going inside. In the video he then appears to make a gesture to someone else who is off camera, before walking away.
Anyone with information, or who recognises the man, should contact Lincolnshire Police on 101 or via email at [email protected] quoting reference 327 of March 6.
Alternatively, it can be reported through the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online here.