Lincoln
March 16, 2021 12.06 pm

Burglar tried to hit woman with crowbar in Lincoln

Do you recognise this man?

A man allegedly tried to hit a woman with a crowbar during a burglary in Lincoln.

The owner of a property on Winn Street off Monks Road, a woman in her 50s, went into her house and left the garage door open at around 5.53pm on Saturday, March 6.

A man then approached the garage and entered it, before being disturbed by the victim and an attempt was made to hit her with a crowbar. She was not injured and nothing was stolen.

Lincolnshire Police released a CCTV video and image on March 16 of a man they are looking to identify, but the force did not specify whether he is a suspect or a witness.

The man dressed in dark clothing and wearing a white cap can be seen walking towards the garage and going inside. In the video he then appears to make a gesture to someone else who is off camera, before walking away.

Anyone with information, or who recognises the man, should contact Lincolnshire Police on 101 or via email at [email protected] quoting reference 327 of March 6.

Alternatively, it can be reported through the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online here.

Spotted an error? Please notify us by selecting that text and pressing Ctrl+Enter.