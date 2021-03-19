Cat crawled home bleeding after being stabbed
The RSPCA is investigating
A cat crawled back to his Grimsby home after suffering serious stab wounds, one of which had punctured his liver.
Lynx was rushed to Blue Cross Veterinary Hospital in Grimsby by his owner on March 1 after he’d managed to crawl back to his home with bleeding wounds.
Vets found two wounds around 3cm deep, with one puncturing his liver and the other had gone straight through his spleen. Vets performed emergency surgery to save his life.
The RSPCA said Lynx was “lucky to survive” and has launched an investigation.
Lynx is recovering well and had his stitches out earlier this week. His owner said he’s now doing better.
RSPCA inspector Thomas Hutton, who is investigating the incident, said: “Thankfully, Lynx was lucky to survive and has now recovered from his surgery and is doing really well. It’s a miracle.
“Vets said the two wounds were around 3cm deep and had been caused by some sort of blade. One had punctured his liver and the other had gone straight through his spleen.
“It’s incredibly concerning to think someone may have inflicted these wounds on Lynx deliberately and I’d like to hear from anyone with any information that could help our investigations.
“If you have any information about what happened to Lynx or who may be responsible for this awful attack please call our appeal line on 0300 123 8018.”