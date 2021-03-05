Deliveroo launches early in Grimsby
Over 70 places to choose from
Residents in Grimsby will now be able to order from Deliveroo, after the food delivery service launched earlier than expected.
The company said it would launch in March, but it was expected to be later in the month.
However, the date was brought forward “by weeks” according to Deliveroo, due to wanting to “help” restaurants and customers through lockdown.
A total of 71 restaurants will be at the disposal of Deliveroo customers, including chains such as KFC, Subway and Burger King, as well as local favourites.
More local businesses are being added to the list, and any restaurants, takeaways or grocery retailers can apply to become a Deliveroo partner here.
The service hopes to deliver food and groceries to people’s doors in as little as 20 minutes, and are looking for up to 50 people in the area to become delivery riders.
In celebration of the launch in Grimsby, Deliveroo are offering all customers 20% off orders until April 4, using the code: GRIMSBY10.
This is an offer for new customers only, with a minimum spend of over £15 for one redemption per person.
It has become the third area in Lincolnshire to have access to Deliveroo, following the launches in Lincoln and Scunthorpe.
Harrison Foster, regional director for Deliveroo UK, said: “Launching in Grimsby is a key milestone for Deliveroo. Grimsby has a thriving foodie community and a wide range of restaurants and retailers, so we’re excited to connect them.
“We look forward to working with our new partners to reach a new customer base and expand their businesses.”