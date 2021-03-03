Elderly woman’s purse stolen in Grantham supermarket
Her cards were used online
A woman in her 70s allegedly had her purse stolen from her handbag while shopping in Lidl in Grantham before her bank card was used online.
The purse was taken in the store on Watergate just a after 4pm on Friday, February 5.
It contained her COVID-19 vaccination card, bank cards and cash. One of the bank cards has been used online causing further distress, police said.
Police released an image of a man on March 3, who they believe may have relevant information in connection with their inquiries. However, the force did not specify whether he is a suspect or a witness.
The man is described as having short black hair and wearing a black plastic coat. He was also wearing black jogging bottoms, which have markings on the left-hand side knee and black/red trainers with white soles.
Despite the officer’s inquiries to trace the man, he remains unidentified.
Anyone with information should contact Lincolnshire Police on 101 or via email at [email protected] quoting incident 310 of February 5.
Alternatively, it can also be reported through the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online here.
This comes after a recent separate incident of a woman in her 60s was the victim of an alleged theft and fraud incident in the Lincolnshire town last month, in which her bank cards were used to take £700.