Four more weeks of road closures for Skegness Roman Bank works

A diversion route will be in place

Drivers in Skegness will face four weeks of alternating one-way road closures from next week as part of major improvements to Roman Bank.

Work began in September last year to replace the worn out carriageway and footpaths, improve drainage and refurbish a pedestrian crossing.

A 20 metre section of Roman Bank between Algitha Road and the A52 gyratory will be reconstructed starting on Monday, March 8. This is in addition to continuing to rebuild Roman Bank up to its junction with North Shore Road.

As part of the works, alternating one-way closures will be in place for four weeks, starting with the northbound A52 then changing to the southbound, subject to weather conditions.

The diversion route for these will be via Lincoln Road/A158 Burgh Road, and vice versa.

It is hoped that Roman Bank will be fully reopen again by around Easter, subject to weather conditions.

Karen Cassar, Assistant Director of Highways, said: “This additional set of work will see a more southern section of Roman Bank, near the A52 gyratory, fully reconstructed.

“Meanwhile, works to rebuild Roman Bank between Burgh Road and its junction with North Shore Road will continue on throughout March as planned.”