Free home STI kits extended to over 25s in Lincolnshire
Screening for chlamydia and gonorrhoea
People living in Lincolnshire over the age of 25 are now eligible for free at-home sexually transmitted infection testing kits.
The project was originally launched in the county by Lincolnshire Integrated Sexual Health Service in September 2019. It was initially only available for those aged 15 to 24, but the successful project has been extended.
Those in need of a kit must first complete a short questionnaire here. The kit is then discreetly delivered to their door within days.
The test screens for both chlamydia and gonorrhoea.
Dr Sandya Wellwood, clinical director of Lincolnshire Integrated Sexual Health (LiSH), said: “We are delighted to be able to extend the use of at-home testing to offer a confidential and easy STI testing option for all people over the age of 15 across Lincolnshire, especially those who may be unable to access our clinics.
“Free and Clear offers everyone the opportunity to complete an STI test in the privacy of their own home, ensuring dignity and discretion throughout the process.
“Our dedicated and experienced local staff also remain available both face-to-face and over the telephone to provide any additional support or advice.”
Lincolnshire Integrated Sexual Health Service is run by Lincolnshire Community Health Services NHS Trust and is funded through Lincolnshire County Council’s Public Health Grant.
Meanwhile, the central booking line – 01522 309309 – can be used to book appointments at any of Lincolnshire’s sexual health clinics between 8am-7.30pm Monday to Thursday and 8am-5pm on Fridays.
The online booking system and further information about the service can be accessed here.