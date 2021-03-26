Grantham Conservative Club sprayed with Kill The Bill slogans

A vandalism investigation is underway after slogans criticising the government’s plans to criminalise protests were sprayed onto the wall of the Conservative Club in Grantham.

The slogan ‘Kill The Bill’ has been put onto the wall by the car park of the Conservative Club on Castlegate.

The words “5 years for rape, 10 years for protest” were also sprayed onto the walls, in protest of the government’s Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill 2021.

This bill would allow for police to be given increased power to put a stop to protests and marches.

It would also include a new law to protect historic monuments and statues, with up to ten years imprisonment for damaging any of these artefacts.

As well as the other slogans, “Tory Scum” was etched onto the same wall, pointing the finger at the Conservative government.

Kill The Bill protests have been taking place all over the country in recent days, with scenes turning violent in Bristol on Sunday, March 21 when a police car was set on fire.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: “Incident 205 of March 19 is in relation to a report of criminal damage at the Grantham Conservative Club where slogans were spray painted on the walls.”