Grimsby player apologises for breaking rules with gender reveal party
He knows his actions came across as selfish
Grimsby Town striker Montel Gibson has apologised after posting photos and videos of him hosting a gender reveal party, which was attended by a number of people.
The 23-year-old is currently gaining experience at Altrincham after joining the non-league side on a one-month loan deal from the Mariners.
He got himself into hot water over the weekend when he posted the photos and videos on his Instagram account of the gender reveal for what will be his first-born child.
What a bellend.
During a national lockdown, having a party with numerous people in his house and posting it all over social media.
Great role model for #GTFC fans. pic.twitter.com/2FMWyUtdI8
— TheViewFromTheLower (@TVFTL) March 21, 2021
It sparked anger among Grimsby fans. Grimsby manager Paul Hurst reportedly said this week that he was “certainly not happy about it”. The football club also carried out an internal investigation.
The player has now issued an apology, saying: “On behalf of myself and my family, I would like to apologise to the fans, Paul Hurst, the board of Grimsby Town and all players and staff at the club for my actions on Sunday.
“Having a child is a special occasion and with it being my first, we were wanting to celebrate safely with family.
“My actions came across as selfish and I am aware of all the sacrifices made in order to protect the NHS and save lives.
“I made a genuine mistake and will remind myself to ensure I know and respect the government guidelines so an incident like this does not repeat itself.
“I am a young man who is now destined to be a father and I want to be a role model to her and all football fans across the world.
“I know I have let everyone down and I will endeavour to right my wrongs. Following an investigation by the club, the matter has been dealt with internally. I once again issue my sincere apologies.”
Meanwhile, fellow Grimsby player Rollin Menayese has been reunited with his car, which he had reported stolen to police earlier this week.
Thank you to everyone who reported this and shared this. Found my car in one piece! Massive thanks Aaron took time out of his day and drove me round cleethorpes and found it…God is to good🤩🤩🤩 https://t.co/0Zn09G3gRe
— Rollin (@4Rollinmenayese) March 24, 2021