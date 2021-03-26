Grimsby
March 26, 2021 4.58 pm

Grimsby player apologises for breaking rules with gender reveal party

He knows his actions came across as selfish

Montel Gibson (second from left), invited numerous people to his house and broke COVID-19 rules.

Grimsby Town striker Montel Gibson has apologised after posting photos and videos of him hosting a gender reveal party, which was attended by a number of people.

The 23-year-old is currently gaining experience at Altrincham after joining the non-league side on a one-month loan deal from the Mariners.

He got himself into hot water over the weekend when he posted the photos and videos on his Instagram account of the gender reveal for what will be his first-born child.

It sparked anger among Grimsby fans. Grimsby manager Paul Hurst reportedly said this week that he was “certainly not happy about it”. The football club also carried out an internal investigation.

The footballer hosted a gender reveal party at his house.

The player has now issued an apology, saying: “On behalf of myself and my family, I would like to apologise to the fans, Paul Hurst, the board of Grimsby Town and all players and staff at the club for my actions on Sunday.

“Having a child is a special occasion and with it being my first, we were wanting to celebrate safely with family.

“My actions came across as selfish and I am aware of all the sacrifices made in order to protect the NHS and save lives.

“I made a genuine mistake and will remind myself to ensure I know and respect the government guidelines so an incident like this does not repeat itself.

“I am a young man who is now destined to be a father and I want to be a role model to her and all football fans across the world.

“I know I have let everyone down and I will endeavour to right my wrongs. Following an investigation by the club, the matter has been dealt with internally. I once again issue my sincere apologies.”

