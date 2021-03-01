Hope for 2021 Lincoln Christmas Market as traders invited to apply

Will it be the season to be more jolly?

Lincoln should feel more festive this winter with the planned return of the Christmas Market after last year’s was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

City of Lincoln Council said last summer it was cancelling the event, which has been held in the city since 1982, to “ensure the safety of all those visiting and operating the market”.

When Prime Minister Boris Johnson recently announced his roadmap out of the the third lockdown, he predicted that life will be broadly back to normality by July 2021, giving hope to events such as Lincoln Christmas Market.

The city council intends for the event to go ahead between December 2 to 5, subject to government restrictions.

Preparations have now begun, including opening stall holder applications — apply and see more information here.

Stallholders are now being asked to apply by Wednesday, March 31 for their place at the market, which is expected to include 200 traders in Lincoln’s uphill area.

The council will also introduce a new and improved payment plan this year for those who are successful in their stall application. This will be split into four payments prior to December.

Stallholders will also be asked as per previous years to dress in Victorian-style attire, with the theme continued within their stall. Then, stalls and costumes will be judged, with the top three receiving cash prizes.

Councillor Neil Murray, Portfolio Holder for Economic Growth, said: “Each year, the Lincoln Christmas Market attracts a number of visitors, helps boost the city’s economy and was greatly missed by many last year.

“Following government predictions for the rest of the year, we are hopeful the 2021 market will go ahead as planned, and we will continue to work on preparations, keeping a close eye on restrictions in place.

“We know 2020 was a difficult year for many and bringing that Christmas magic back to the city for 2021 is something we can’t wait to do.

“If, in the event this year’s market cannot go ahead due to the ongoing pandemic, we have plans in place to ensure any money stallholders have paid towards their stall will be refunded in full.”