Lincoln Cathedral shining red to mark Holy Week

Lincoln Cathedral will continue to be lit in red until Wednesday to mark Holy Week and the run up to Easter Sunday.

The iconic building has been lit in red since Palm Sunday, March 28, when Christian worshippers celebrate the triumphal entry of Jesus Christ into Jerusalem.

It will light up white and also gold later this week. The colours will reflect the traditional liturgical colours of Holy Week which are used for vestments, altar fronts and other liturgical linens in the Cathedral.

Maundy Thursday (April 1)

Lincoln Cathedral will be lit up in white on Thursday to contemplate the Last Supper, and Jesus’ command to his disciples to love one another.

Good Friday & Holy Saturday (April 2 and 3)

The Cathedral’s lights will become red again as the passion, suffering and death of Christ is remembered.

Easter Sunday (April 4)

As befits a day of celebration, Lincoln Cathedral will be bathed in gold/yellow to mark the transforming effect of the resurrection and the hope offered by new life.

