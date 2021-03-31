Lincoln City close training ground and postpone match after COVID-19 outbreak

Lincoln City has closed its training ground and Good Friday’s home match against MK Dons has been postponed after an outbreak of coronavirus at the club.

The club said “a number of players and staff have tested positive for COVID-19”. There were three positive tests at the club in last week’s COVID testing between March 22 and 28, according to BBC Radio Lincolnshire.

The news has also put doubt over whether or not the away game against Charlton Athletic on Tuesday, April 6 will go ahead. Lincoln are currently fourth in the League One table.

The club said in a statement: “Following discussions with Public Health Lincolnshire and the EFL, the decision has been made to close the Soper of Lincoln Elite Performance Centre to protect the health and wellbeing of all of those connected with the club.

“This closure has led to the postponement of our upcoming fixture versus MK Dons in Sky Bet League One.

“Whilst the club is naturally disappointed in its inability to fulfil the fixture, the primary concern is the safety and wellbeing of its staff, players and opponents.

“News on the rearranged date for the postponed fixture will be communicated in due course and until that point, in the interest of medical privacy, the club will be making no further comment.”

Liam Scully, Chief Executive at Lincoln City, told BBC Radio Lincolnshire: “There is no doubt that members of our team are hurting right now. They’re not very well. They’re not in a great place and that concerns us greatly.”

It is unclear how long the closure of the training ground will last and he added: “Probably 24/48 hours before being able to give any real confident statement in terms of the trajectory. Of course, that could change.

“Further positive cases in the meantime could have an impact on that timeline, but ultimately it’s my job and the medical team’s job over the next 24/48 hours to just work through that timeline.”