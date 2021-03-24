Lincoln glows yellow to mark COVID lockdown memorial
Landmarks in Lincoln were illuminated yellow on Tuesday, March 23, reflecting on what has been a year since the UK went into coronavirus lockdown for the first time.
The event was organised by end-of-life charity Marie Curie, allowing for people to reflect on the last year and the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Lincoln Cathedral sported the yellow colours of the charity on Tuesday night, which is the anniversary of Boris Johnson’s announcement that the country would be going into lockdown.
The Westgate Water Tower, run by Anglian Water, also lit up overnight to pay tribute to those who lost their lives to COVID-19.
It is all part of Marie Curie’s ‘Shine the Light’ campaign, which also invited people to hold a candle or light at their doorstep at 8pm on Tuesday night.
A national minute’s silence was held at 12pm on Tuesday, March 23 to remember everyone who has suffered as a result of the pandemic.
Outside of Lincoln, Church Square House in Scunthorpe also lit up yellow, and HSBC introduced a ‘Yellow Day’ at all of its branches, encouraging staff to wear daffodils.