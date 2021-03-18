Lincoln school’s warning after resident asks pupil to enter home
The school reported the incident to police
A Lincoln school has issued a warning to parents after a pupil was asked to enter a home to help a resident.
St Peter and St Paul Catholic Voluntary Academy, which is located on Western Avenue in Lincoln, reported the incident to police on Wednesday, March 17.
It is urging any parents or carers with concerns regarding the matter to contact its safeguarding team via email at [email protected].
The school issued a statement on its website and social media, saying: “We thank our community for being so vigilant in ensuring the safety of all our pupils.
“We would request that parents and carers remind children to take extra care walking home via Rookery Lane and if they become concerned for any reason to return to school.”
Meanwhile, the school wrote a letter to parents and carers on Tuesday, March 16 saying it will be providing a box of coronavirus home testing kits (containing seven tests) to each student at the end of this week. Further test kits will be provided after Easter as required.