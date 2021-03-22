Lincolnshire woman breaks world record on Screwball Scramble game

A mother from North Lincolnshire has broken the Guinness World Record for the fastest time to complete a game popular in the 1980s – Screwball Scramble.

Screwball Scramble sees players guide the screwball through a crazy obstacle course in a race against the clock, including various buttons, dials and levers.

Anna O’Mara, 37, who has lived in Crowle in Lincolnshire since 2011, enjoyed playing the game with her brother during her youth in Doncaster. She then bought the game for her children Joseph, 7, and Elisabeth, 4 to share her childhood memories with them.

The previous record was 43.61 and had not been broken since 2009. It was beaten by Anna on December 13, 2020 with a time of 33.85 seconds.

Anna’s husband Chris, 44, filmed the record attempt and was a timekeeper along with Joseph, while Elisabeth was responsible for starting proceedings by saying “1, 2, 3, go”.

After the record attempt, Anna submitted evidence and said the family were “over the moon” when they got an email to confirm she was a world record holder on March 11 this year.

Joseph and Elisabeth each received a Certificate of Participation.

She told The Lincolnite: “My son Joseph inspired me. He often reads The Guinness Book of Records and wanted to try to get a record.

“We were playing Screwball Scramble quite a bit during the lockdown and we looked up the world record. Joseph timed me completing the game and my attempt was quicker, so I applied for the world record.

“Joseph loves looking through the record books and is often amazed by it, so I thought it would be a good one to try and now he wants to find one he can try too.

“I was pleased to achieve it, but I do realise it is ia bit of a silly record and just a bit of fun. We have put the certificate in a frame in the downstairs toilet. I did it for my children and it was nice to do the record all together.”

The record needed to be done abiding by the below list of rules:

Anna added that her friends also want to try and break the record and when restrictions allow they plan to meet up for mini competitions. Some of Joseph’s friends have also ordered the game online since finding out about the record.”

Anna’s record is part two in The Lincolnite’s series looking at Guinness World Record holders in Greater Lincolnshire after Declan Evans drank a Capri Sun in 16.65 seconds.