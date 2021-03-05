Man arrested during police operation at Lincolnshire train stations
Weapons were also seized
A man was arrested for a drugs offence and multiple weapons were seized during a police operation across Lincolnshire railway stations this week.
British Transport Police worked with Lincolnshire Police to remove dangerous weapons from trains and at stations in the county.
Extra officer patrols were deployed to stations in Lincolnshire, including in Lincoln, Skegness, Sleaford and Boston.
Weapons were seized through the week including a Stanley knife and a knuckle duster.
Metal detection arches and police dogs also attended, as well as British Transport Police’s County Lines Taskforce, who are dedicated to tackling organised criminals using the railway to transport drugs.
A man was arrested at Boston railway station on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a drug of Class B. He was found in possession of a large quantity of cannabis.
The man has since been released under investigation.