Man arrested during police operation at Lincolnshire train stations

Lee Mitchell has stepped up from his role as assistant First Team Manager to take the top job at Lincoln City Women FC.

The club’s board announced on Friday, March 5 that Mitchell has now been appointed as the permanent First Team Manager.

Lincoln-born Mitchell takes over from Richard Cooper after the club said in January that “by amicable and mutual agreement” he had stepped down from his role as First Team Manager.

Mitchell has worked as assistant manger for the past 12 months and also brings his experience from having worked for many years within the women’s game both here and abroad.

The 45-year-old also worked as interim manager after Cooper’s departure, but there were no fixtures during that time.

Lincoln City Women FC’s will return to action when they travel to face West Brom in the second round of Vitality Women’s FA Cup on April 4. The club is awaiting an update on any return to league fixtures.

Martin Ryder, Chairperson at Lincoln City Women FC, said: “Lee is a fantastic and energised appointment to the role and has impressed from the outset with a clear vision and strategy to take the club forwards.

“With the benefit of him already knowing our ethos, the players and staff, Lee was a clear and obvious choice.

“His substantial experience gained around the world in the women’s game is hugely impressive and we look forward to supporting him and the team in an exciting future for the club.”

Mitchell stated his now 20 plus year career in football coaching at Preston North End before crossing the pond to the USA. In America, he worked for seven years in New Jersey and within the National Soccer Coaches Association of America.

Mitchell then went to the United Arab Emirates where he worked as a Director of Sport for a number of years before returning home to his Lincolnshire football roots.