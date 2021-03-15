Man dies after Lincoln crash
He suffered a medical episode
A man in his 70s has died after crashing into a railing on Tritton Road in Lincoln.
The single-vehicle crash happened at 9.49am on Friday, March 12 when a Hyundai i20 driver collided with a railing near the Morrisons supermarket junction.
Emergency services quickly arrived at the scene to help the man and also close the road for a short time.
He was taken to hospital, but died as a result of his injuries.
It had been previously reported by police that the man was 46-years-old, but he has now been confirmed to have been in his 70s.
An eyewitness at the scene told The Lincolnite that the driver seemed to suffer a medical episode.