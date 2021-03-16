McFly coming to Lincolnshire Showground this summer
Tickets on sale next week
Pop band McFly will be performing live at the Lincolnshire Showground this July.
The famous British band will come to Lincoln as part of their two outdoor summer shows in 2021, starting at the showground on Friday, July 2.
Lincolnshire Showground has promised it will be “THE concert of the year” on their announcement on social media, as the chart-toppers play all their big hits.
The band will be hoping this show isn’t another that will fall victim to COVID-19, having had to cancel their Market Rasen racecourse show last year due to the pandemic.
Tickets will go on sale on Wednesday, March 24 but you can sign up for 24 hour early access here.