Missing Lincolnshire teen could be in London
Jasmine may have left the county on public transport
Police are concerned for the welfare of a missing 17-year-old girl from Colsterworth.
Jasmine Morris was last seen in the School Lane area of her village, which is just half a mile from the A1 and seven miles from Grantham.
When she was last spotted, Jasmine was wearing a long black coat with blue jeans and black, white and burgundy high-top trainers.
She has red shoulder length hair, wears a nose ring and was carrying a large cream shoulder bag.
Officers think Jasmine may have used public transport to leave Lincolnshire, and could potentially be in the Westminster or Southwark areas of London.
If you have seen Jasmine or know where she is, contact police by calling 101 or emailing [email protected], remembering to use incident 299 of March 8 as reference.