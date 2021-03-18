More road closures as Skegness bank slip repair works extended
Another week of closures
Emergency bank slip repairs near the Skegness Stadium have been extended by a week, causing the road to be closed for longer.
A large bank slip on Marsh Road in Orby prompted Lincolnshire County Council to fix the road, starting from Monday, March 8.
This work was expected to take up to two weeks, but the council are now extending the date by a further week until Friday, March 26.
Lincolnshire County Council has said that unexpected ground conditions have affected the installation of sheet piles on Marsh Road.
As well as this, it has meant that more road surfacing is required to rebuild that section of carriageway and make the road safe for use again.
A full 24/7 road closure will now be in place on Marsh Road, between the A158 and A52, until the works are complete.
The diversion route will be via A1028 Ulceby Cross / A1104 Alford / B1449 Bilsby / A52, and vice versa.
This is the same diversion route as the one used during the Roman Bank improvement works in Skegness.
Karen Cassar, Assistant Director – Highways, said: “We’ll be taking the opportunity to repair the bank now, while we’re still in lockdown and there are fewer cars on the road, before restrictions start lifting and the coast gets busier.
“This will involve installing new sheet piles to support the road, along with rebuilding this section of carriageway.
“Because Marsh Road is part of the diversion route for our on-going works to Roman Bank in Skegness, the diversion route for that scheme will change to mirror the one for these works.”