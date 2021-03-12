New paving and fish benches in Grimsby’s central revamp

A £3.5 million transformation of the Garth Lane area of Grimsby has reached a new milestone, with new paving and street furniture celebrating the town’s heritage.

The project started before Christmas and will see a brand new 35 metre long footbridge placed over the River Freshney.

It is currently in Scunthorpe under construction, awaiting its arrival in Grimsby for an estimated completion date of the end of April.

By this date, the bridge will be fully fitted and the main long-term pedestrian diversion will be removed.

The one-lane pathway closure along Frederick Ward Way will be removed later in March, once all work for the new bridge has been finished.

Accompanying the bridge is new decorative paving leading from the Fishermen’s Wharf side, which will feature turbine blades to reflect the offshore wind sector in Grimsby, inset with three different images within them.

The three images on the paving will be the town’s traditional seal depicting the legend of Grim and Havelok, The Esther (Grimsby’s last wooden fishing smack) and a viking shield with European eels on it.

As well as the paving, new carved fish benches will be installed, plus concrete tiered seating and numerous trees will be planted to make the area even more scenic.

North East Lincolnshire Council leader Cllr Philip Jackson, said: “We could not be more pleased with how this is looking so far and with the other major improvements we are currently planning for the town centre, Grimsby is going to look very different in the months and years ahead. A true regeneration in our town’s heart.”